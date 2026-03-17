Cassandra Etter-Wenzel

PhD Candidate in Energy Policy, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Cassie is a DPhil candidate researching the distributional impacts of clean energy transitions, particularly around the consequences of clean energy policy and regulatory design on low-income populations. Her DPhil focuses on the role of current policy, both supply and demand, on low-income household energy bills in OECD countries and potential future impacts under different net-zero aligned policy scenarios. She is part of the ECI Energy team, the Smith School for Enterprise and Environment, and Reuben College.

Prior to undertaking a DPhil, Cassie worked with the Clean Energy Ministerial Secretariat at the International Energy Agency helping advance government-government cooperation on clean energy technology deployment, standards setting, and buildings efficiency improvements. Before that, she was with GTI Energy where she worked on power system decarbonization pathways and technology development. She also served at the U.S. Department of Energy Office of International Affairs during the Obama Administration and worked on city-level clean energy procurement and emissions accounting at the World Resources Institute.

Cassie holds degrees from the London School of Economics (MSc in Environmental Economics and Climate Change) and the University of North Carolina (BA in International Relations and History).

–present DPhil Candidate, University of Oxford

2020 London School of Economics, MsC Environmental Economics

ExperienceEducation