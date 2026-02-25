Timeero Survey Of 1,000 U.S. Field Workers Reveals What Employees Really Think About GPS Tracking In The Workplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1,000 U.S. workers see GPS as a form of protection in the workplace, saying how it's introduced makes all the difference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, employers with mobile teams have been quietly avoiding GPS tracking - not because it doesn't work, but because they're afraid of how their people will react. Nobody wants to be the boss who makes employees feel watched. Nobody wants to damage trust they've spent years building.

So most companies hold back. And in doing so, they may be missing something their employees actually want.

Timeero commissioned an independent survey through PollFsh, polling 1,000 U.S.-based field and mobile employees about their real feelings on GPS tracking at work. What we found surprised us: 75.5% of employees are comfortable with GPS tracking during work hours. More striking, 53% said they actually prefer working for an employer that uses it.









What's telling is that these results directly challenge employers' widely held beliefs that employees are against being tracked. While privacy and data use are at the top of the list of employee concerns, those concerns don't outweigh the value they see in GPS tracking when it's used the right way.

So Why Do Workers Support It?

The answer comes down to one word: fairness.

Most employers expect employee backlash when GPS tracking is introduced, but data doesn't support that. Workers report having neutral-positive feelings about the technology and those feelings become more positive when employers take the time to explain why they are using GPS tracking and how location data will be used. The more transparent employers are about their GPS tracking practices, the more likely employees are to see its value, especially in matters of accurate pay and dispute resolution.

Field and mobile workers operate in environments where disagreements happen: contested hours, questioned routes, pay discrepancies with no paper trail. Without reliable records, those disputes are rarely fairly resolved.

“GPS tracking technology shouldn't be used as a form of surveillance. Employees don't want to feel like they are being watched or spied on. When used correctly, GPS tracking serves as a form of protection and fairness for both the company and its employees.” Barima Kwarteng, founder of Timeero

For employees that experienced multiple work-related disputes, 70.6% of workers prefer to work for an employer that uses GPS tracking. For these workers, a company that uses GPS isn't playing Big Brother, but signaling they prioritize professionalism and fairness in the workplace.

Methodology

Timeero's GPS Tracking survey was conducted through PollFish in November 2025. 1,000 U.S.-based field and mobile employees were surveyed, ages 18-65+. Employees were asked how they felt about GPS tracking in terms of comfort, disputes, and data access. All employees currently work for an employer that uses GPS tracking in the workplace.

About Timeero

Timeero is a field workforce visibility platform designed for businesses with mobile and field-based teams. Using GPS-enabled technology, Timeero delivers accurate, verifiable records of hours worked, locations visited, and miles driven-helping organizations improve operational efficiency and productivity.

By replacing manual recordkeeping with automated time and mileage tracking, Timeero provides detailed, GPS-backed reports that reduce guesswork and subjectivity. This added clarity helps businesses minimize disputes, increase transparency across field operations, and protect both employers and workers from false or conflicting claims.

Timeero is used by organizations across construction, field services, healthcare, delivery, property management, and other mobile industries to strengthen accountability while maintaining employee trust.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



CONTACT: Jessica Packard...