403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kaspersky Shares Steps On How To Support Your Child's Dream Cybersafely
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) More than 30% of Gen Alpha children say they aspire to become social media creators, with studies showing that around 32% of 12–15-year-olds already name“YouTuber” as their dream job. For many kids, digital creators are role models and their desire to shine online emerges even before adolescence. In such a situation, parental involvement becomes not just helpful, but vital. When parents take an active role, by learning how platforms work, setting up privacy and security features together and having open conversations about boundaries, this shared digital journey turns potential risks into teachable moments and empowers kids to explore their creativity with confidence.
-
Be curious, not critical. Your openness builds their safety net.
-
Set up accounts together
-
Choose appropriate privacy settings (e.g. who can see posts, comment or message them)
Turn off location tagging by default
Use a strong, unique password
And enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra protection
-
Teach them what not to share
-
Google their alias regularly
-
Warn them about scam collabs or shady offers
-
Talk about online strangers
-
A stranger messaging them frequently or overly personally
Someone who insists on secrecy (“don't tell your parents”)
Pressure to share private information or images
Emotional manipulation - guilt, flattery or threats
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment