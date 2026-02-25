Kaspersky Shares Steps On How To Support Your Child's Dream Cybersafely

Be curious, not critical. Your openness builds their safety net.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) More than 30% of Gen Alpha children say they aspire to become social media creators, with studies showing that around 32% of 12–15-year-olds already name“YouTuber” as their dream job. For many kids, digital creators are role models and their desire to shine online emerges even before adolescence. In such a situation, parental involvement becomes not just helpful, but vital. When parents take an active role, by learning how platforms work, setting up privacy and security features together and having open conversations about boundaries, this shared digital journey turns potential risks into teachable moments and empowers kids to explore their creativity with confidence.

If a child says,“I want to be a YouTuber,” it might trigger parental concern. But the safest first step isn't shutting it down - it's opening up a dialogue. Ask your child why they want to create an online presence and what they want to post, and learn more about kids' latest internet interests in our report. This approach does two important things: first, it demonstrate that you take their interests seriously, building trust. Second, it gives you a chance to introduce safety topics naturally, like privacy settings, content boundaries and handling attention online.

Set up accounts together

To make those conversations easier and more engaging, start with age-appropriate resources. For example, the Kaspersky's Cybersecurity Alphabet - a free, downloadable book - helps children learn the basics of digital hygiene in a fun and simple way. It introduces key cybersecurity concepts through relatable language and colorful illustrations, making it easier for kids to understand how to spot scams, protect their data and stay safe while exploring their creativity online.



Choose appropriate privacy settings (e.g. who can see posts, comment or message them)

Turn off location tagging by default

Use a strong, unique password And enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra protection

Instead of handing over a phone and letting your child figure it out alone, take time to set up accounts together. Whether it's YouTube, TikTok, Instagram or another platform, sit down and go through the steps side by side. Help your child:

Teach them what not to share

This not only reduces the risk of hacking or exposure but also teaches your child good digital hygiene habits from the beginning.

Google their alias regularly

When kids get excited about posting content online, they often want to share everything: where they are, what they're doing, who they're with. But part of growing up online is learning that not all information belongs in the public eye. Help your child understand the difference between creating and consuming fun content versus being exposed to potentially dangerous or damaging material or activities. That means not sharing a home address, school name or uniform, daily schedules, vacation plans or places they regularly visit. These details can unintentionally make them easier to track, especially when paired with photos, location tags or timestamps.

Warn them about scam collabs or shady offers

Once your child starts posting under a screen name, it's important to stay aware of how visible and searchable they are online. A simple way to do this is to Google their alias regularly. Search their username, or social media handle, and see what comes up. Are there personal photos, location tags or comments that reveal more than they should? Has someone copied their content or tried to impersonate them?

As would-be young influencers start gaining visibility, they may begin receiving messages from supposed brands or accounts offering free products, sponsorships or collaboration opportunities. To a child, this can feel like a dream come true, but in many cases, it's a scam. Teach your child to treat every unexpected offer with caution. Fake“collabs” often come via DMs or emails and may include links that lead to phishing sites designed to steal login credentials, personal data or even bank information. Some scammers also ask for upfront“shipping fees” for fake gifts or try to trick kids into installing malicious apps.

Help them spot red flags, such as: poor grammar or urgent tone (“act now!”), requests for personal info or passwords, suspicious links or sketchy websites, unverified accounts pretending to be real brands.

Talk about online strangers

For younger children, it's best if all business-related interactions - including reading DMs, evaluating brand offers and responding to collaboration requests - are handled by parents. Discuss together what kind of brands are appropriate to work with, and explain why some offers may not be as harmless as they seem.

As your child builds an audience, they may attract not only fans, but also people with inappropriate or manipulative behavior. Unfortunately, online grooming is a real threat, especially for young, open and trusting creators who share details about their lives. Explain that not everyone who seems nice online has good intentions. Groomers often act like“supportive friends” - praising content, offering help or pretending to have similar interests. Over time, they may ask for personal details, private photos or try to move the conversation to less secure platforms (like private chats, video calls, or encrypted messengers).



A stranger messaging them frequently or overly personally

Someone who insists on secrecy (“don't tell your parents”)

Pressure to share private information or images Emotional manipulation - guilt, flattery or threats

Teach your child the warning signs:

Most importantly, make sure they know they can come to you without fear of punishment.

"When a child wants to become an influencer, it's their way of expressing identity and creativity. As adults, our role is to support that ambition while making sure they understand the digital risks that come with visibility. Tools like Kaspersky Safe Kids help parents stay involved without being intrusive - by offering insights into their child's online activity, managing screen time and alerting them to potential dangers. With the right support and open conversations, we can help young creators build their voice without compromising their safety," said Anna Larkina, Privacy Expert at Kaspersky.

