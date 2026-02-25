Trump Warns He Will Not Allow Iran To Obtain Nuclear Weapons

Speaking at the annual session of Congress, Trump said Iran's nuclear and missile programs, support for armed groups, and repression of protesters posed serious threats to the United States and regional stability.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Trump accused Tehran of resuming aspects of its nuclear program and developing missiles that could eventually reach U.S. territory. He said Washington would act decisively to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Iranian state media have claimed that Tehran is advancing missile capabilities capable of targeting North America, assertions that have heightened tensions amid escalating rhetoric between both countries.

The speech coincided with an expanded U.S. military deployment across the Middle East, including additional naval and air assets positioned near Iranian waters as a deterrent measure.

Washington and Tehran have remained locked in a prolonged dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions since the collapse of earlier agreements, with diplomatic efforts repeatedly stalling amid mutual accusations.

Trump warned that failure to reach a new agreement to resolve the long-running nuclear dispute could result in severe consequences, suggesting that military confrontation could last weeks if diplomacy fails.

Iran is reportedly in the final phase of negotiations with China to purchase advanced supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, according to sources familiar with the talks cited by Reuters. These discussions have accelerated amid rising regional tensions and increased U.S. naval deployments near Iranian waters, reflecting deepening strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

The proposed deal centers on Chinese-made CM-302 missiles, designed to fly low and fast to evade shipborne defenses and pose significant challenges to naval intercept systems, analysts say. If finalized, the acquisition could substantially enhance Iran's maritime strike capabilities and complicate U.S. and allied naval operations in the Gulf.