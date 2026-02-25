Azercell Is Exclusive Partner Of Baku Marathon 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Baku Marathon 2026” will take place on May 3, 2026, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the exclusive partnership of“Azercell Telecom” LLC. Firmly set in the country's sport calendar, the marathon will once again bring together thousands of participants, promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering public solidarity.

Held under the motto“Win the Wind,” the ninth edition of the Baku Marathon will mark a significant milestone by introducing the full 42 km marathon distance for the first time. The race will commence at the State Flag Square, with participants crossing the finish line in the Sea Breeze area. Dedicated finish zones will also be arranged for participants competing in the 10 km and 21 km distances along the approved route.

Registration is available at designated points located in Gənclik Mall, 28 Mall, and Dəniz Mall, as well as online at . Participation is free of charge for students. The registration deadline is April 25, 2026.

Since 2017,“Azercell Telecom” LLC has served as the marathon's main sponsor and exclusive partner. In 2026, the company will continue its active support through the participation of its leadership team, employees, and corporate partners, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports, social responsibility, and sustainable development values.