Revolutionizing Sustainable Packaging Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Set To Reach USD 9.77 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Packaging consultants, the global renewable gable-top cartons market is projected to reach approximately USD 9.77 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 6 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global renewable gable-top cartons market stood at USD 6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.77 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is meant by Renewable Gable-Top Cartons?

Renewable gable-top cartons are paperboard-based liquid packaging circular packaging

Private Industry Investments for Renewable Gable-Top Cartons:

: Tetra Pak is investing €60 million in a Swedish pilot plant to develop aseptic cartons that replace aluminum foil layers with a renewable, paper-based barrier.: Elopak has committed over $125 million to its first U.S. manufacturing facility to scale production of its sustainable Pure-Pak cartons for the North American market.: SIG Combibloc has invested in a "plug-and-play" alu-layer-free solution that allows manufacturers to produce multi-serve aseptic cartons with a 61% lower carbon footprint.: Pactiv Evergreen recently launched its patented SmartPour package, a renewable gable-top solution designed to replace rigid plastic containers in the home care and food sectors.: Parksons Packaging has invested in a partnership with NiMCO to provide the first integrated gable-top filling and packaging systems in India to reduce single-use dairy plastics.

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Market?

1. Bio-Based and Compostable Coatings

Manufacturers are replacing traditional plastic layers with bio-based and compostable coatings derived from plant sources. These barriers maintain liquid resistance while boosting recyclability and reducing reliance on fossil materials, helping brands achieve sustainability commitments and meet stricter environmental regulations.

2. Lightweighting and Material Optimization

Producers are redesigning carton structures to use less fiber without compromising strength, reducing material input and transportation emissions. Optimized carton designs also improve filling efficiency and cost competitiveness, appealing to both manufacturers and eco-conscious consumers.

3. Consumer-Driven Eco Labeling

Renewable gable-top cartons increasingly feature transparent sustainability labels, certifications, and QR traceability codes. These help educate consumers on recyclability, responsible sourcing, and carbon footprint, influencing purchase decisions and reinforcing brand trust.

4. Expansion into Non-Dairy and Beverage Segments

Beyond traditional

5. Recycling Infrastructure Enhancements

Investment in improved paper recycling streams and de-inking technologies is enabling higher throughput of gable-top cartons in recycling facilities. These advancements support closed-loop systems and reduce contamination concerns, encouraging wider adoption by brand owners and converters.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Industry?

The renewable gable-top cartons industry is experiencing consistent momentum as packaging manufacturers and beverage brands prioritize low-carbon, fiber-based alternatives to rigid plastics. Wider use of responsibly sourced paperboard, plant-derived barrier layers, and improved recyclability is strengthening adoption across dairy and non-dairy segments.

Regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste, combined with retailer sustainability targets and evolving consumer preferences, is creating favourable long-term growth prospects globally.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Market?

Europe is the dominant region in the market because of strong environmental regulations that limit single-use plastics and encourage recyclable packaging adoption. Established recycling infrastructure and widespread consumer awareness of sustainability drive preference for renewable fiber packaging. Additionally, major dairy and plant-based beverage producers in the region are actively transitioning to eco-friendly carton formats, reinforcing Europe's leadership in renewable gable-top carton deployment worldwide.

UK Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Market Trends

In the UK, renewable gable-top cartons are gaining traction as dairy and plant-based beverage brands shift away from plastic bottles to meet retailer sustainability targets and Extended Producer Responsibility requirements. Businesses are investing in bio-based barrier layers and fully recyclable carton structures to align with the UK Plastic Packaging

How is the Opportunistic is the Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Industry?

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market, driven by rising demand for sustainable beverage packaging

China Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Market Trends

In China, business trends in the market are shaped by sustainability mandates and rapid beverage sector growth. Domestic manufacturers are investing in bio-based barrier technologies and lightweight carton designs to enhance recyclability and reduce carbon footprint. Major dairy and plant-based drink brands are switching from plastic bottles to gable-top cartons to meet regulatory pressure and consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:



Vaccine Storage Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Intelligent Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Plastic Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Lightweight Industrial Corrugated Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Sustainable Aerosol Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Poly-Woven Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Mono-Material Cosmetic Tubes Market Growth, Trends & Forecast (2025-2035)

U.S. Beer Packaging Market Size and Trend, Segment Outlook (2026–2035)

Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerants Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Packaging Adhesive Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Thin Wall Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Dunnage Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Liquid Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Food Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

U.S. Seed Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Uncoated Paperboard For Luxury Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Automotive Parts Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

North America Yogurt, Cheese & Meat FFS Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035) Segment Outlook Material Type Insights The renewable paperboard segment is dominant in the renewable gable-top cartons market because it forms the structural backbone of the package and delivers strength, printability, and shelf stability while remaining fiber-based and recyclable. Sourced from certified forests, it aligns with sustainability goals and plastic reduction targets. Its compatibility with food-safe barrier coatings and existing paper recycling systems further reinforces widespread adoption across dairy and beverage applications. The mono-material renewable laminate segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to its superior recyclability and simplified material composition. By eliminating complex multi-polymer layers, it improves compatibility with existing paper recovery systems and supports circular economy targets. Increasing regulatory pressure to reduce non-recyclable packaging and brand commitments toward low-carbon, fiber-based solutions are further accelerating its adoption globally. Carton-Type Insights The aseptic gable-top cartons segment is dominant in the renewable gable-top cartons market because it enables long shelf life without refrigeration while maintaining product safety and quality. Its versatility for dairy, plant-based beverages, and juices, combined with efficient distribution, reduced food waste, and compatibility with recyclable paperboard materials, drives widespread adoption and reinforces its leading position across global markets. The custom printed carton segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to increasing brand focus on shelf differentiation and sustainable storytelling. Advanced digital and water-based printing technologies enable high-quality graphics on fiber-based surfaces without compromising recyclability. Beverage and dairy brands are leveraging customized designs, limited editions, and QR-enabled packaging to enhance consumer engagement, improve traceability, and strengthen eco-friendly brand positioning in competitive retail environments. Capacity Insights The medium 250 to 1000 ml capacity segment is dominant in the renewable gable-top cartons market because it aligns with everyday consumption patterns for milk, juices, and plant-based beverages. This size range balances portability and household usability, making it suitable for both individual servings and small families. It also optimizes shelf space, reduces product wastage, and supports efficient transportation and retail display formats across supermarkets and convenience stores. The small (≤250 ml) segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the market due to rising demand for single-serve and on-the-go beverage formats. Increasing consumption of flavoured milk, functional drinks, and kids' nutrition products supports this trend. These compact packs enhance portion control, reduce product waste, and suit school, travel, and convenience retail channels, making them highly attractive for modern, fast-paced lifestyles. Product Application Insights The dairy product segment is dominant in the renewable gable-top cartons market because milk, yogurt drinks, and cream-based beverages require safe, hygienic, and shelf-stable packaging. Gable-top cartons provide excellent protection, extended freshness without preservatives, and compatibility with cold chain distribution. Widespread consumer demand for dairy products, combined with environmental and recyclability considerations, reinforces this segment's leading position globally. The plant-based beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to increasing consumer preference for vegan, lactose-free, and protein-enriched alternatives. Rising awareness of environmental sustainability and health benefits drives the adoption of almond, oat, soy, and rice drinks. Renewable gable-top cartons offer safe, shelf-stable packaging that preserves quality, supports recyclability, and aligns with eco-conscious brand positioning in the rapidly expanding plant-based beverage sector. Recent Breakthroughs in the Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Industry



In December 2025, Tetra Pak, a packaging company, introduced the Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 ml Slim Leaf carton featuring an innovative paper-based barrier technology with up to 80 % paper content, eliminating traditional aluminum foil layers. This world's-first aseptic carton for juice packaging maintains oxygen, light, moisture, and bacterial protection while enhancing recyclability and paper recovery efficiency in recycling streams.

In October 2025, SIG, a packaging company, and SDC, the Swiss Agency for Development and cooperation launched a primary aluminum-free full-barrier aseptic carton in South Korea, fully compliant with national recycling regulations. The carton uses renewable paper-dominated materials, improving recyclability and reducing dependency on fossil-based aluminum layers. Top Companies in the Global Renewable Gable-Top Cartons Market & Their Offerings:



Tetra Pak: The Tetra Rex® Plant-based is the industry's first carton made entirely from FSC-certified paperboard and sugarcane-derived plastics.



Elopak: The Pure-Pak® Imagine is a 100% forest-based, carbon-neutral carton that eliminates the plastic screw cap to further reduce environmental impact.



SIG Combibloc: Their SIG Terra solutions offer gable-top-style functionality using high-renewable fiber content and innovative aluminum-free barrier layers.



Graphic Packaging International: They produce renewable liquid packaging board designed specifically for chilled gable-top applications to replace plastic-heavy alternatives.



Klöckner Pentaplast (kp): They provide sustainable barrier films and coatings that enable fiber-based cartons to maintain liquid integrity while remaining recyclable.



Berry Global Inc.: They manufacture bio-resin closures and caps for gable-top cartons, ensuring the entire assembly meets renewable material standards.



Mondi plc: They supply renewable kraft paper and specialized functional barriers that serve as the structural, liquid-proof base for sustainable cartons.

Amcor plc: They offer fiber-based liquid packaging and low-carbon sealant technologies to enhance the sustainability profile of traditional gable-top designs. Segment Covered in the Report By Material Type



Renewable Paperboard / Paper-Based Cartons



Bio-based Polymer Coatings / Films (plant-based PE, PLA, etc.)



Mono-material Renewable Laminates

Barrier Coatings (renewable wax/cellulose, non-aluminum) By Carton Type / Format



Standard Gable-Top Cartons



Aseptic Gable-Top Cartons



Shelf-Stable Gable-Top Cartons



Extended Shelf-Life Functional Cartons

Custom & Printed Renewable Gable-Top Formats

By Capacity / Volume



Small (≤250 ml)



Medium (250–1000 ml)

Large (>1000 ml)

By Product Application



Dairy Products





Milk





Yogurt Drinks



Buttermilk



Juices & Non-Carbonated Beverages



Plant-Based Beverages (almond, oat, soy, etc.)



Liquid Foods (soups, sauces)

Other Beverages (nutritional drinks) By Region North America:



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America South America:



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe



Austria



Russia & Belarus



Türkiye



Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC MEA:



GCC Countries



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Qatar



Kuwait



Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt

Rest of MEA Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: ... About Us Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry. Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:



Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram Threads



Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards Sustainable Packaging



Visit Towards Packaging for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Packaging



Read Our Printed Chronicle: Packaging Web Wire



Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates:

Pinterest | Medium | Tumblr | Hashnode | Bloglovin | LinkedIn – Packaging Web Wire Globbook | Substack | Bluesky | Justdial | Crunchbase | TrustPilot | Bizcommunity Contact: APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44 Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Precedence Research Insights Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market Analysis, Demand and Growth Rate Forecast North America Tin Cannabis Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035) Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035) Cut Flower Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035) Clear Plastic Film Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035) Edible Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) Glass Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035) Canada Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) Protective Packaging Market Size, Trends, Key Segments, and Regional Dynamics with Manufacturers and Suppliers Data Packaging in Supply Chain Management Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035) North America Food Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035) North America Blister Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) Pharmaceutical Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size, Trends, Segments, Companies, Competitive Analysis, Value Chain & Trade Analysis 2025-2035 E-Commerce Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), and Competitive Analysis 2025-2035 North America Stick Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035) Hot Drinks Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) Recyclable Packaging Market Size, Trends, Key Segments, and Regional Dynamics with Manufacturers and Suppliers Data Reusable Packaging Market Size, Trends, Share, Trends, Segments, and Regional Insights (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA) U.S. Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

