GD Culture Announces Board Authorization Of Bitcoin Sales To Fund Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC) today announced that its board of directors (the“Board”) has authorized the sale, exchange, or other disposition of Bitcoin from the 7,500 Bitcoin reserve that the Company holds (the“Bitcoin Sales”) to fund its previously announced share repurchase program disclosed on February 18, 2026 (the“Share Repurchase Program”).

The Board's authorization permits the Company to execute the Bitcoin Sales in one or more transactions, from time to time, as management determines to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Proceeds from the Bitcoin Sales are expected to be used to fund repurchases of the Company's common stocks pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, as well as to cover related expenses, including brokerage commissions, fees, and applicable taxes.

The Company is under no obligation to complete any particular amount of Bitcoin Sales, and the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

About GD Culture Group Limited

GD Culture Group Limited (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC) is a Nevada company currently conducting business mainly through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”) and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co., Ltd. The Company plans to enter into the livestreaming market with a focus on e-commerce through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis, a Nevada corporation incorporated in May 2023. The Company's main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce business. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

GD Culture Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...