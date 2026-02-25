The 90S Called: The Human Bean Answers With 3 Limited-Time Drinks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, OR, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone's favorite decade is back, and it's caffeinated. The Human Bean is dropping a limited-time series of drinks inspired by a time that gave us frosted tips, boomboxes, and microwavable breakfast pastries. Starting Wednesday, February 25th, guests can get their hands on three new drinks that taste as good as the 90s felt, available at every location through April 7th.

Whether you're reliving the glory days or experiencing them for the first time, this lineup is built to evoke all the nostalgia with none of the dial-up wait times.

Pineapple Whip Bright® Energy is so fresh and so clean. Think tropical paradise meets skate park. Pineapple and Coconut flavors punch into Original Bright Energy like the gnarliest wave, and Vanilla Cold Foam smooths it out like rollerblades on fresh pavement. It's clean caffeine with a vacation mindset. Laying low? Order it as an Italian Soda for all the flavor without the caffeinated twist!

Frosted Snowberry Snowy is a blueberry jam session in a coffee cup. This one goes back to the era of mixtapes blasting from boomboxes, doodling band logos on notebooks, and living as loud as possible. It's a Snowy Mocha with jammy flavor worth savoring as much as a favorite handheld toasted pastry. Also available blended - because options matter.

Chai Chai Baby with Cold Brew and Oat Milk is all that and a bit of chai. Smooth, spiced, and buzzing with cold brew caffeine - it's a 90s rebellion in a cup, served over ice, ice baby. Lace up those Doc Martens and start sipping.

New to The Human Bean? Now's the time to download The Human Bean Rewards App to receive 450 bonus beans -the equivalent of a free drink. It's the ultimate welcome gift, available now through April 7th, and pairs perfectly with a first order from the new drink lineup. Existing app users can already earn beans on every visit, stacking up toward even more free drinks down the line.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

