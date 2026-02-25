LVT Releases License Plate Recognition Capabilities Powered By Insight LPR For Private Sector Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader in rapidly deployable security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership for License Plate Recognition (LPR) capabilities powered by Insight LPR, to be generally available in May. This advanced solution, which can be seamlessly affixed to LVT's mobile units, is purpose-built for private-sector customers across retail, transportation, construction, property management, and commercial environments. For data privacy, LPR data is securely confined to an individual customer's environment. Customers retain full control of their data, including the option to authorize sharing with third parties.

LVT's LPR powered by Insight allows users to receive automated alerts in under 10 seconds when a vehicle of interest is detected on-site. Utilizing high-resolution sensors effective up to 120 feet, the system captures license plate data, vehicle color, and type with 98% accuracy across diverse environmental conditions. This partnership focuses on providing security teams with precise, actionable data to improve incident response and crime prevention.

“License plate recognition is one of the most effective tools to protect against repeat offenders and organized retail crime (ORC),” said George Bentinck, Chief Product Officer at LVT.“By pairing Insight LPR's exceptional accuracy rate with LVT's Intelligent Site Management platform, we are giving security teams the power to move from reactive monitoring to proactive interception. This is possible while our customers retain full control of their data, including the option to authorize sharing with third parties, such as law enforcement."

The LVT LPR Solution powered by Insight enables:



Instant Hotlist Notifications: Vehicles associated with theft, fraud, or unauthorized access trigger immediate alerts the moment they're detected-giving security teams time to intervene before incidents occur. We identify, cross-reference, and alert in real-time. Proactive protection, not reactive investigation.

All-Condition Reliability: High-fidelity imaging that outperforms standard CCTV in low-light, high-speed, and inclement weather scenarios.

Precision: 98% accuracy rate, day or night.

Actionable Evidence: Advanced search and predictive analytics transform raw scan data into prosecutable intelligence. Identify vehicle patterns across locations and generate time-stamped documentation that stands up in court. Evidence that closes cases, not just captures plates. Localized Data Control: Data collection is restricted to the individual customer's environment. Customers maintain the right to authorize sharing, and any compilation of anonymized or aggregated data is only done to enhance ILPR's offerings and, with customer consent, to support law enforcement efforts in accordance with CJIS-compliant security standards.



“The numbers tell the story: 70% of crimes involve a vehicle, yet 80% go unsolved because investigators lack actionable evidence. Insight LPR bridges that gap. We built our platform to do one thing exceptionally well-capture vehicle evidence that helps turn unsolved cases into closed ones, supporting our mission to make communities and businesses safer through LPR technology,” said John Nethery, Chief Executive Officer at Insight LPR .“LVT's mission aligns perfectly with ours, and we admire their proven success in leading security forward with purpose-built solutions. Together, we can enhance safety without compromising customer security or public trust.”

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world, making sites intelligent by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT's enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT products are proudly made in the USA with domestic and foreign parts. For more information, visit .

About Insight LPR

Insight LPR delivers state-of-the-art license plate recognition solutions to law enforcement, retailers, and commercial organizations. With real-time alerts, expansive data coverage, and high-resolution imaging, Insight LPR empowers customers to deter crime, recover stolen property, and protect communities. For more information, visit .

