Rain Likely In TN's South Coastal Districts Today, Says Weather Department

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast light rainfall in parts of coastal southern Tamil Nadu on Sunday, while most other regions of the state are expected to experience dry weather along with rising temperatures.

In a statement, the weather department said that a low-level cyclonic circulation prevailing over the coastal areas of South India is likely to trigger light rain in one or two places across the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu.

The department further indicated that isolated rainfall is also likely on March 16 in parts of the Nilgiris and the southern districts. However, most other districts, along with Puducherry and its Karaikal region, are expected to continue experiencing largely dry conditions.

Meteorologists also reported heatwave-like conditions in parts of the state on Saturday, with the highest temperature recorded in Vellore at 38.1 degrees Celsius. Similar high temperatures were recorded at Paramathi in Namakkal district and Madurai Airport.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to remain above normal, indicating a continuation of the hot weather conditions in several areas.

In Chennai and its surrounding regions, the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to hover around 32 degrees. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, though no significant rainfall is expected in the city.

The weather department also noted the presence of a low-pressure system over the Lakshadweep area and the adjoining Comorin Sea, along with another low-pressure influence over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby regions.

Due to these conditions, isolated light rainfall may occur in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts until Monday (March 16). Beyond this period, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places across southern Tamil Nadu, northern Tamil Nadu, and interior districts on March 17.

The department added that moderate rainfall may continue in isolated locations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 18. Meanwhile, meteorologists cautioned that daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may witness a slight increase until March 17, and people are advised to take precautions against heat-related discomfort as the summer season intensifies.