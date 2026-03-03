WUF13 Launches Spectrum Management Portal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the lead-up to the 13session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, the WUF13 Spectrum Management Portal has been launched as part of the event's technical preparations, Trend reports.

The portal, which has recently been developed, is intended to ensure the safe, uninterrupted and well-coordinated use of wireless equipment during the event. Through the portal, accredited participants can register in advance the wireless devices they plan to operate and submit applications electronically for the allocation of the necessary spectrum.

All participants intending to use wireless equipment within the framework of WUF13 must first obtain accreditation through the official UN-Habitat registration system, the GEMS portal. Once accreditation has been confirmed, participants are required to create a personal user account on the Spectrum Management Portal, submit the necessary technical specifications for each device and apply for the temporary allocation of spectrum.

Following the processing of applications, participants will receive email confirmation of the frequencies assigned to their approved devices. A corresponding QR code for each device will then be activated via the portal.

All approved devices will undergo technical inspection and labelling at the event venue. Only wireless equipment that has successfully passed this procedure and been properly labelled will be permitted for use.

The deadline for registering wireless devices and submitting spectrum applications is 30 April 2026.

For further information or technical support regarding the WUF13 Spectrum Management Portal, participants may contact [email protected].