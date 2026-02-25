Employ Inc. Welcomes Patrick Jean As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned Growth Leader to Advance AI and Platform Innovation – Combining People and Technology to Accelerate Speed, Scale, and Product Excellence

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced that Patrick (PJ) Jean has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. At a pivotal moment in the evolution of talent acquisition technology, PJ will lead Employ's technology strategy and execution, driving faster innovation cycles, strengthening platform performance, and ensuring the company's products continue to meet the complex needs of modern hiring teams.

PJ brings more than two decades of experience to Employ, with hands-on expertise in building and delivering AI-native products, empowering high-performing teams, and driving revenue through technical excellence. Most recently, that included founding and serving as CTO at momentiq, an AI cognitive services platform that remembers, learns and evolves, addressing the challenges of reasoning model use in agentic systems. Before this, PJ held executive engineering and technology roles at ABBYY, OutSystems, Citrix, and Apttus.

PJ explained,“I began my career launching my first startup right out of college, and since then I've been driven by a passion for building technology. Today, AI represents a defining shift for the HR Tech industry. Having scaled high-growth teams and led organizations through periods of rapid hiring, I've experienced firsthand the complexity and friction that can come with that process. I'm excited to join Employ to strengthen our platform, accelerate innovation, and build solutions that make hiring smarter, faster, and more human.”

He continued,“At its core, recruiting carries a real sense of responsibility – it's about matching the right person with the right opportunity. I believe Employ is uniquely positioned, with its strong product portfolio and commitment to innovation, to reimagine how that matchmaking happens and deliver meaningful impact for customers and jobseekers.”

“PJ has built a reputation for leading through disruption and scaling technology organizations while keeping people at the center – qualities that strongly reflect Employ's mission,” said CEO Jerry Jao.“As we enter our next chapter, bringing on a dedicated technology leader underscores our commitment to accelerating innovation. I'm excited to partner closely with PJ to modernize our platform, increase speed to market, and ensure that we are delivering the scale, intelligence, and value our customers expect.”

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ offers tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to provide companies choice in their hiring technology, with three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 26,000 customers globally.

Employ also publishes Job Seeker Nation and Recruiter Nation, two of the industry's most trusted and tenured research reports, turning real-world hiring data into insights that shape how companies attract, evaluate, and hire talent.

