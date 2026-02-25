'Modi Ko Bolo... Teri Aisi Ki Taisi': Congress Leader Boasts On Shirtless Stir At AI Expo BJP Fumes​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Stirring up fresh trouble over shirtless stir by the Congress youth workers at the prestigious AI Impact Summit recently, a Congress leader on Wednesday justified the naked protest at Bharat Mandapam and also sought to escalate the rhetoric by throwing an open challenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop them from doing so.​

This prompted a firm response from the BJP, which called out Congress leader's abusive rant and also lambasted the party over multiple instances of demeaning and insulting the Prime Minister.​

Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon, along with a group of party workers and volunteers, apparently angry over punitive action against IYC men for removing their clothes and shouting slogans against the Prime Minister, appealed to fellow party members to escalate the stir against the government's attempts to silence their voice.​

“Modi ko bolo teri aisi ki taisi, tere ko dekhenge saamne se. Aa tere mein hai dum, toh dara le jisko darana hai, punjab wale aane lage hain.” (Tell Modi... To hell with you. We will see you from the front. If you have the guts, make us frighten. People from Punjab have started coming out), said Punjab Congress leader, going overboard in criticising the Modi government and also issuing a direct challenge.​

He also urged the partymen not to be intimidated or threatened by arrests and said they should be ready to fill the jails by making arrests, but must never cower down to the government's 'pressure tactics'.​

BJP was quick to slam the Congress leader for justifying the naked protest at AI Expo, accusing the Congress leader of lowering India's global standing at an international forum.​

"Tukde Tukde Congress" on one hand cries when their "Babbar Sher" are sent to jail; on the other hand, many more leaders are openly declaring, repeating the Anti-India Act!,” said BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.​

Shehzad Poonawala hit out at the Congress leader for abusive remarks against the Prime Minister and said this was akin to an open death threat to the Prime Minister.​

“This is an open death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and such abuses show the party's mindset. This is not an isolated incident, PM Modi has been called names multiple times, his OBC background lampooned upon while his family members have been repeatedly humiliated with derogatory language“, he said, while recalling the latest instance of abusive language against PM Modi's mother during the recent Bihar elections.​