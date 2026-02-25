403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ugandan Police Arrest Women for Alleged Outdoor Same-Sex Kiss
(MENAFN) Authorities in Uganda have detained two women in their 20s after neighbours reportedly saw them kissing outdoors, an act prohibited under the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, according to reports.
Police said in a statement released Tuesday that the arrests took place on Wednesday, 18 February, in Arua, a city in north-western Uganda. Officials indicated that neighbours photographed the pair before notifying law enforcement.
The two women remain in custody and have not been granted access to legal representation, according to reports.
Uganda’s legislation prescribes harsh punishments for same-sex relations, including life imprisonment, and provides for the death penalty in what are defined as "aggravated" cases.
"Neighbours contacted police complaining the two were practising homosexuality and were seen kissing each other in public," local police spokesperson Josephine Angucia told a news outlet, adding that the neighbours supplied photos they claimed showed the two kissing openly.
Angucia also said residents reported that groups of women frequently visited the pair’s one-bedroom residence and stayed overnight, which they interpreted as same-sex gatherings. She stated that the matter has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether formal charges and court proceedings will follow.
Police allege that the two women — a 22-year-old entertainer and a 21-year-old unemployed woman — engaged in behaviour they describe as sexual in nature and have lived together since last year.
Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is considered one of the most stringent laws of its kind globally. Individuals convicted of consensual same-sex relations face life imprisonment, while those found guilty in "aggravated" cases — such as repeat offences or acts involving minors or vulnerable individuals — can be sentenced to death.
Police said in a statement released Tuesday that the arrests took place on Wednesday, 18 February, in Arua, a city in north-western Uganda. Officials indicated that neighbours photographed the pair before notifying law enforcement.
The two women remain in custody and have not been granted access to legal representation, according to reports.
Uganda’s legislation prescribes harsh punishments for same-sex relations, including life imprisonment, and provides for the death penalty in what are defined as "aggravated" cases.
"Neighbours contacted police complaining the two were practising homosexuality and were seen kissing each other in public," local police spokesperson Josephine Angucia told a news outlet, adding that the neighbours supplied photos they claimed showed the two kissing openly.
Angucia also said residents reported that groups of women frequently visited the pair’s one-bedroom residence and stayed overnight, which they interpreted as same-sex gatherings. She stated that the matter has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether formal charges and court proceedings will follow.
Police allege that the two women — a 22-year-old entertainer and a 21-year-old unemployed woman — engaged in behaviour they describe as sexual in nature and have lived together since last year.
Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is considered one of the most stringent laws of its kind globally. Individuals convicted of consensual same-sex relations face life imprisonment, while those found guilty in "aggravated" cases — such as repeat offences or acts involving minors or vulnerable individuals — can be sentenced to death.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment