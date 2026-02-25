THCA Carts: Exhale Wellness Announces Two New THCA Vape Cartridges: Birthday Cake And Berry Gelato

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhale announces two lab-tested THCa vape cartridges, Birthday Cake and Berry Gelato, expanding its federally compliant hemp-derived product lineup.

Charlotte, NC, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness, a Los Angeles-based hemp brand recognized for its farm-to-consumer product standards, has launched two new THCa vape cartridges: Birthday Cake and Berry Gelato.

Each cartridge is made with hemp-derived THCa, Delta-8 THC, and natural terpenes. Both contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, placing them within the limits set by the 2018 Farm Bill. The release is aimed at meeting growing consumer interest in strain-specific hemp vaping options.

Market Growth & Popularity of THCa Vapes

The hemp-derived vape category has seen consistent and measurable expansion over the past several years. According to Grand View Research, the U.S. cannabis vape market generated $1.73 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Within this broader market, THCa vape products have emerged as one of the fastest-growing subsegments. Several key factors have contributed to this growth:



Legal Accessibility Across State Lines: Hemp-derived THCa products that meet Farm Bill requirements can be sold and shipped across most U.S. states. This gives hemp brands access to a far larger customer base than traditional cannabis companies, which remain restricted by state-level regulations.



Rising Consumer Preference for Cleaner Consumption: More consumers are moving away from smoking in favor of vaping, which eliminates combustion. Portable vape devices now represent 71% of the cannabis vaporizer market by revenue, according to Grand View Research, largely because they are discreet and easy to use on the go.

Surging Demand for THCa Specifically: THCa vapes held roughly 23% of the hemp-derived cannabis market in early 2025, a 340% increase year over year. Bulk suppliers also reported average monthly order growth of 45% through 2024 and into early 2025, pointing to demand that shows no sign of slowing.

What Are THCa Vape Carts?

THCa, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, is a naturally occurring compound found in raw hemp plants. In its original form, it is non-intoxicating. However, when heat is applied, as it is during vaping, THCa converts into THC, which is what produces the effects commonly associated with cannabis use.

THCa vape cartridges are pre-filled devices that connect to a standard 510-thread battery. They are designed to heat the oil inside and deliver THCa in an inhalable form. Since hemp-derived THCa products contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, they fall within the limits set by the 2018 Farm Bill and are legally distinct from traditional cannabis products.

Overview of Exhale Wellness's Newly Released THCa Vape Cart Variants

Exhale Wellness has expanded its THCa vape cartridge lineup with two new strain-specific offerings designed to address different consumer preferences. Each variant combines hemp-derived THCa with Delta-8 THC and natural botanical terpenes, with no MCT oil, PG, VG, or PEG additives.

Both cartridges are compatible with standard 510-threaded batteries and have undergone third-party lab testing, with Certificates of Analysis (COA) available for consumer review.

Birthday Cake THCa Vape Cartridge

The Birthday Cake variant is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie, two well-known cannabis strains that together produce a dessert-forward flavor profile defined by notes of vanilla and freshly baked cake batter. This strain leans toward the Indica side, making it a choice associated with winding down and relaxation.

For consumers who prefer evening use or are drawn to sweeter flavor profiles, Birthday Cake offers a sensory and functional experience rooted in one of cannabis's most recognized genetic lineages. As with all Exhale Wellness cartridges, the formulation is batch-tested for purity and potency, with results publicly accessible.

Berry Gelato THCa Vape Cartridge

The Berry Gelato variant is an Indica-dominant offering derived from the cross of Sunset Sherbert and Girl Scout Cookies. Its terpene profile delivers sweet, creamy blueberry notes alongside a subtle gassy undertone, a flavor combination that has made Berry Gelato a recognized name among hemp enthusiasts.

The strain's lineage supports a relaxing effect profile suited for unwinding after demanding periods. Like all Exhale Wellness vape products, the Berry Gelato cartridge is formulated without artificial additives and is covered by third-party lab documentation verifying cannabinoid content and the absence of harmful contaminants.

Market Factors Influencing Exhale Wellness's THCa Product Line Expansion

The addition of Birthday Cake and Berry Gelato reflects clear shifts in consumer preferences across the hemp market. Multiple trends help explain this expansion:

Strain-focused buying behavior

Consumers now pay closer attention to strain genetics. Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid labels strongly influence decisions. Buyers often seek specific experiences instead of general products.

Appeal of THCa vape formats

THCa vapes are associated with rapid onset. Effects are typically felt faster than edibles. Heating converts THCa into THC, which shapes the overall experience.

Convenience-driven usage patterns

Pre-filled 510 cartridges are simple to use. No grinding or refilling is needed. Users can switch strains or flavors using the same battery.

Preference for cleaner formulations

Ingredient awareness has increased across vape categories. Many consumers check labels before purchase. Products without common filler oils or thinning agents attract stronger interest.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a hemp-focused brand headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with roots in the natural food industry. The company sources its hemp through partnerships with Colorado-based farms and operates with a direct-to-consumer distribution model, shipping products to eligible customers across the United States. The brand maintains full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, ensuring all THC content remains at or below the federal threshold.

CONTACT: Contact Person: Exhale Wellness Support Team Email:... Phone Number: (323) 448-3810 Headquarters: North Carolina, United States