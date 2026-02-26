Dodo Pizza UAE to Support 4,000+ Couriers This Ramadan Through Annual Charity Initiative

(MENAFNEditorial) During Ramadan, 40% of UAE consumers planned to order food for home delivery, with 33% intended to order mostly for Iftar. Dodo Pizza UAE launches its annual Ramadan charity campaign, as this surge places additional pressure on couriers working long hours, often while fasting.



[Dubai, the UAE – February 25, 2026]: Dodo Pizza UAE, an international pizza chain, has announced the launch of its annual charitable Ramadan campaign, continuing its tradition of supporting delivery drivers during the holy month.



Building on last year’s impact, when 5044 Iftar boxes were distributed during Ramadan 2025, the company will once again provide Iftar boxes to delivery drivers working during fasting hours. In 2026, the mechanics are simple and transparent: 1 order from the Ramadan Special category = 1 Iftar box for a courier, containing a dodster, water, and dates.



As both the market and seasonal demand continue to rise, supporting couriers becomes especially important during Ramadan. The UAE online food delivery market is projected to reach US$3.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. More than 124,000 bikes are registered in the UAE, including 92,000 in Dubai alone, underscoring the scale of the delivery workforce. Moreover, the use of food delivery apps in the UAE increases by around 20% during the holy month.



At the centre of Dodo Pizza’s campaign is the limited-edition Moon Pizza, shaped like the Ramadan crescent and available in Vegetarian and Chicken options. The Ramadan Special category also includes Date Rolls and curated combos: For You, For Friends, For Family, designed around real Iftar moments. The menu is available for dine-in, own delivery, and aggregators.



“Delivery drivers play a crucial role during the Ramadan busy period, and this campaign is our way of supporting them. This year, we plan to provide Iftar boxes to at least 4,000 couriers. As 2026 is marked as the Year of Family in the UAE, the initiative is positioned as a gesture of care from one family to another, from households gathering for Iftar to the couriers who make those gatherings possible,” said Ivan Pyadyshev, CEO of Dodo Pizza MENA region.



Additionally, during Ramadan, Dodo Pizza UAE will host limited-time Kids’ Moon Pizza Master Classes, where children create their own moon-shaped pizza. The experience includes the pizza made by the child, a kids’ drink, themed stickers, and a personalised diploma.



