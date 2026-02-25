403
China Calls on Mexico to Protect Its Citizens Amid Cartel Violence
(MENAFN) Beijing on Tuesday urged Mexican authorities to implement “effective measures” to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country amid a surge in cartel-related violence, according to reports.
“So far, no injuries of Chinese nationals have been reported,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular news briefing in Beijing. She added that she hoped Mexico would take adequate steps to keep Chinese nationals and institutions secure.
The warning follows the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, by Mexican forces, which sparked violent reprisals across several states. Mexican security authorities reported as many as 252 road blockades in 20 states, along with businesses set on fire and clashes with law enforcement.
Authorities said 34 suspected cartel members were killed and 70 others arrested, while security forces suffered casualties, including 25 National Guard members and one soldier.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the situation has now been fully contained and that no further violence is occurring in the country.
