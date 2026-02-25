China's Fishing Fleets Are Beijing's Secret Naval Weapon

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is rapidly expanding its reach across the Indo-Pacific, deploying a shadow fleet of nominally civilian fishing vessels as a covert extension of the world's largest naval force.

By weaponizing hundreds of thousands of fishing boats alongside the Chinese Navy (PLAN) and Coast Guard (CCG), Beijing has developed a gray zone militia strategy that threatens to blockade American and allied naval forces should a Taiwan contingency or conflict in the South China Sea erupt.

Both the PLAN and CCG have conducted gray zone operations around disputed islands and territorial waters claimed by Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines - with the fishing militia serving as the cutting edge of a hybrid warfare doctrine designed to encroach on neighboring territory while evading direct military confrontation.

A central pillar of this strategy is the so-called“iron triangle” around the Philippines, where fishing vessels, coast guard ships and naval forces operate in concert.

Given the degree of coordination between these nominally civilian vessels and the PLAN, Western governments have solid grounds to designate the fishing militia as a de facto extension of China's naval forces.

Rather than deploying PLAN vessels directly to form barriers and mock blockades, China's strategy relies on civilian fishing vessels as a cover for naval activities. The US Naval Institute has estimated that China has 200,000 fishing vessels that the state could weaponize.

According to a January 2026 US congressional report, Washington has documented evidence that Beijing's maritime fishing vessels are used to expand Chinese influence, monopolize sea lanes and push Indo-Pacific nations toward economic dependency.

The report further notes that China's military command, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and the ruling Communist Party under Xi Jinping maintain full oversight of these fishing vessels, deploying them as pieces on Beijing's geopolitical chessboard.