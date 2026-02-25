Trump Praises Guardsmen Targeted In Washington Attack By Rahmanullah Lakanwal

MENAFN - Khaama Press)U.S. President Donald Trump honored two National Guard members wounded in a Washington, D.C. shooting, referencing Afghanistan during his annual address to the nation.

Speaking before a joint session of Congress, Trump said the two service members had been attacked by Rahmanullah Lakanwal Afghan national. He condemned the violence and praised the guardsmen for their service and resilience.

Andrew Wolf, one of the injured National Guard members, attended the ceremony and was awarded the George Washington Medal at Trump's direction, drawing applause from Republican lawmakers in attendance.

The address was delivered before both the House of Representatives and the Senate, though dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the event in protest, highlighting ongoing partisan divisions.

Tensions escalated during the speech when many Democrats remained seated while Republicans stood and applauded. Trump criticized them for not standing and referred to them as“crazy,” intensifying the confrontational tone.

The president also faulted Democrats for not approving funding for the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that stronger measures were necessary to confront what he described as illegal immigration challenges.

The speech underscored deep political polarization in Washington, with immigration, national security, and references to Afghanistan emerging as central themes in the highly charged congressional address.