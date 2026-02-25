American Express Wave Analysis 24 February 2026

MENAFN - FxPro) American Express: ⬆️ Buy

– American Express reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 334.70

American Express recently reversed from the support zone between support level 316.85 (former multi-month low from October), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped earlier minor impulse wave iii from the start of February. Given the strength of the support level 316.85 and the oversold daily Stochastic, American Express can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 334.70 (former monthly low from November).

