Kazakhstan Sets Water Use Limits To Support Stable Vegetation Period

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Kazakh government has given the green light to water use limits for five regions in the southern part of the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The plan was presented by the country's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, during a government meeting on February 24.

Water consumption limits have been established for the following regions:

- Turkestan: 3.8 km3

- Kyzylorda: 3.2 km3

- Almaty: 2.1 km3

- Zhetysu: 1.8 km3

- Zhambyl: 1.2 km3

As the season approaches, the ministry has been diligently overseeing and controlling water levels in essential southern reservoirs, successfully amassing a total of 23.4 billion cubic meters of water.



Nurzhigitov detailed strategies to address farmers' requirements, introduce digital water management solutions, upgrade the nation's irrigation systems, and assist agricultural producers in the southern regions.



These initiatives are integral to a comprehensive plan aimed at maximizing resource utilization, enhancing irrigation effectiveness, and protecting agricultural output throughout the growing season.