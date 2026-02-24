Kazakhstan Sets Water Use Limits To Support Stable Vegetation Period
The plan was presented by the country's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, during a government meeting on February 24.
Water consumption limits have been established for the following regions:
- Turkestan: 3.8 km3
- Kyzylorda: 3.2 km3
- Almaty: 2.1 km3
- Zhetysu: 1.8 km3
- Zhambyl: 1.2 km3
As the season approaches, the ministry has been diligently
overseeing and controlling water levels in essential southern
reservoirs, successfully amassing a total of 23.4 billion cubic
meters of water.
Nurzhigitov detailed strategies to address farmers' requirements, introduce digital water management solutions, upgrade the nation's irrigation systems, and assist agricultural producers in the southern regions.
These initiatives are integral to a comprehensive plan aimed at maximizing resource utilization, enhancing irrigation effectiveness, and protecting agricultural output throughout the growing season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment