MEMİM Launches New Project 'Dialogue On Art'

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) is launching a new project called "Dialogue on Art", AzerNEWS reports.

The project's main goal is to organize meetings between renowned cultural figures and students from art schools in the capital and the regions.

These artists can share their knowledge and experience with young talents, enrich the artistic tastes of the younger generation, and stimulate their creative potential project includes meetings with artists in the fields of music, theater, film, painting, dance, arts and crafts, and more.

The first meeting will take place on February 28 at the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts with Tarana Muradova, Vice-Rector of the Baku Choreographic Academy (BCA), People's Artist, choreographer, and teacher.

The meeting will be held with the support of the Baku Art Academy, the Baku City Department of Culture, the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, and the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and Milli.