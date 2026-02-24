Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Activists Hang Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew Leaving Police Custody at Louvre

Activists Hang Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew Leaving Police Custody at Louvre


2026-02-24 01:44:43
(MENAFN) Activists have displayed a photo in the Louvre Museum showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaving police custody after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to media reports on Monday.

The British political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon hung the photo, which depicts the former prince slouched in the back seat of a Range Rover, on a wall in the Paris gallery on Sunday. A card affixed beneath the frame reads: “He’s Sweating Now” with the year 2026 noted.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested last Thursday at the Sandringham Estate and released 11 hours later, remaining under investigation.

Reports last week indicated that the British government is considering legislation to remove the former prince from the royal line of succession, following renewed scrutiny connected to the late convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

UK politicians criticized Andrew after his arrest, which followed revelations in newly released US documents related to Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

A YouGov poll published Friday suggested that 82% of British citizens believe Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the line of succession, while only 6% said he should remain.

MENAFN24022026000045017640ID1110780211



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search