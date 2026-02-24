403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Insists Any Peace Proposal Must Protect National Interests, Unity
(MENAFN) Sudan declared on Monday that any initiative aimed at ending its conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) must fully respect the country’s core national priorities, including its sovereignty and territorial cohesion.
In an official statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry clarified that “any proposal or initiative does not necessarily mean its acceptance or approval by the Sudanese government.” The ministry underscored that peace efforts must align with Sudan’s overarching interests and safeguard its stability.
It further stressed that “any proposals to end the war and achieve peace must take into consideration the country’s supreme interests, Sudan’s national security, full national sovereignty, the unity of Sudan’s territory, the unity of its institutions, and its territorial integrity.”
Reaffirming this stance, the ministry added that “any proposals that do not take into account the country’s supreme interests will not be accepted by the government and, therefore, will not find their way to implementation.” It also emphasized that Sudan “is a sovereign state and takes its positions and decisions based on its supreme national interests.”
No additional information was provided regarding the specific proposal in question.
Earlier, Massad Boulos outlined a five-point framework designed to halt the fighting in Sudan.
Speaking before the United Nations Security Council, Boulos called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and a shift toward civilian-led governance to avert what he described as “institutional collapse.”
He stated that the United States is coordinating with regional and international partners — including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Britain — to push for a halt to hostilities without preconditions.
According to his remarks, the proposed roadmap would begin with an immediate truce and the creation of a UN-supervised mechanism to facilitate humanitarian assistance, followed by gradual negotiations aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire and broader security arrangements.
In an official statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry clarified that “any proposal or initiative does not necessarily mean its acceptance or approval by the Sudanese government.” The ministry underscored that peace efforts must align with Sudan’s overarching interests and safeguard its stability.
It further stressed that “any proposals to end the war and achieve peace must take into consideration the country’s supreme interests, Sudan’s national security, full national sovereignty, the unity of Sudan’s territory, the unity of its institutions, and its territorial integrity.”
Reaffirming this stance, the ministry added that “any proposals that do not take into account the country’s supreme interests will not be accepted by the government and, therefore, will not find their way to implementation.” It also emphasized that Sudan “is a sovereign state and takes its positions and decisions based on its supreme national interests.”
No additional information was provided regarding the specific proposal in question.
Earlier, Massad Boulos outlined a five-point framework designed to halt the fighting in Sudan.
Speaking before the United Nations Security Council, Boulos called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and a shift toward civilian-led governance to avert what he described as “institutional collapse.”
He stated that the United States is coordinating with regional and international partners — including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Britain — to push for a halt to hostilities without preconditions.
According to his remarks, the proposed roadmap would begin with an immediate truce and the creation of a UN-supervised mechanism to facilitate humanitarian assistance, followed by gradual negotiations aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire and broader security arrangements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment