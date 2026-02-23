UDST Announces Fall 2026 Admissions, Launches New Programmes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced opening of admissions for the Fall 2026 semester.

Prospective students can apply online for Master's, Bachelor's, and Diploma programmes through the university's official website

Tuition fee exemptions remain available for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women for undergraduate programmes.

For the 2026-27 academic year, the UDST will launch four new programmes approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE): Executive Master of Health Administration, Master of Science in Midwifery, Bachelor of Science in Animal Health and Veterinary Science, and Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Science.

The UDST offers over 80 innovative programmes across its five colleges: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education.

“As Qatar's national applied university, we take pride in seeing our students translate knowledge into real-world impact,” said UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi.“Whether it is the remarkable innovation we witnessed at Web Summit, or the outstanding achievements in sports that reflect discipline, resilience, and teamwork, these accomplishments embody our holistic approach to education.”

“At the UDST, applied learning is not a concept, it is our identity,” he said.“We continuously align our programs with the evolving needs of Qatar and industry, ensuring that our graduates are not only academically prepared, but work-ready and world-ready.”

“Every new programme we launch is a direct response to emerging market demands and national priorities, reinforcing our commitment to closing skills gaps,” Dr al-Naemi added.

Applicants must meet the admission criteria for their chosen programmes, in addition to passing the University's English and Math placement tests.

For those who require additional preparation, the Foundation Programme offers a pathway to help students build the skills necessary to join their academic programmes.

Beyond academics, the UDST nurtures a dynamic campus life, including research initiatives and student exchange programmes.

The university prioritises student health and wellness with modern sports facilities, to enhance students' physical and mental health, motivating them to achieve academic success.

UDST Tuition fee exemptions Qatari women Fall 2026 semester