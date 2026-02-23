NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra Inaugurates Tulip Festival

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Keshav Chandra and Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, inaugurated the NDMC Tulip Festival–2026 at Shanti Path on Monday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Council member Anil joined the dignitaries in a Tulip Walk and visited the Tulip Exhibition organised by NDMC, which showcased the vibrant blossoms of spring at the heart of the capital.

Chandra shared that an exhibition based on the history of tulips, their different varieties, and the historical monuments around Shanti Path has also been displayed amid the blooming tulips.

He added that for the second successive year, the NDMC has prepared one lakh potted tulip bulbs and made them available for public sale at Shanti Path Lawn, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Central Park, and NDMC nurseries, including Safdarjung Madarsa, Gurudwara Park, and Purana Quila Road.

On the occasion, Chahal said that after receiving overwhelming appreciation from the public over the past three years, NDMC is proud to organise the fourth edition of the Tulip Festival–2026, welcoming the spring season with spectacular floral displays across New Delhi.

He told that NDMC first began planting tulip bulbs in 2017–18 on a trial basis to assess seasonal suitability.

Starting with just 17,000 bulbs, the initiative has grown into a landmark annual event, making NDMC the first civic body in India to successfully cultivate tulips in public spaces.

He added that this year, a total of 5,17,500 tulip bulbs were procured, including 3,25,000 bulbs for NDMC and 1,92,500 bulbs for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Of NDMC's share, nearly 2,25,000 bulbs have been planted at prominent locations, including Shanti Path, Central Park (Connaught Place), Convention Centre, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Sher Shah Suri Marg, and roundabouts near the Vice President's House.

Additionally, around 1,00,000 tulip bulbs have been planted in pots and made available for public purchase.

NDMC also planted 15,000 tulip bulbs preserved at the Tulip House Conservation Centre in Lodhi Garden, along with 20,700 bulbs received from CSIR–IHBT Research Centre at Palampur.

Chahal highlighted that such festivals are part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat" and that tulips have become a matter of pride for the country, Delhi, and New Delhi.

He mentioned that walking among the blooming tulips with the Ambassador Gerards was a delightful experience, during which he also shared several interesting facts about tulips.

These tulips have now emerged as a major attraction in the NDMC area.

The festival also draws special attention during the India AI Impact Summit, showcasing India's growing initiatives in technology, innovation, and global collaboration.

Chahal appreciated the dedicated efforts of all officers and staff of the Horticulture Department for the successful execution of the festival.

On the occasion, Ambassador Marisa Gerards said: "The journey of the tulip -- from Central Asia through the Ottoman Empire to Leiden in the Netherlands -- beautifully reflects the journey of friendship between our nations."

"Today, as these Dutch tulips bloom here once again in Asia, they symbolise not only our shared history but also our growing partnership in trade, innovation, and people-to-people ties."

"May this festival continue to connect our peoples and celebrate the vibrant bond between our countries," the Ambassador added.