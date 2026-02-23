403
Google DeepMind CEO Urges Research into AI Dangers
(MENAFN) The chief executive of Google DeepMind has issued a stark call for accelerated research into the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, warning that safeguards must be strengthened against the growing risks of increasingly autonomous systems.
Demis Hassabis said the industry needed "smart regulation" for "the real risks" caused by the technology, media reported Friday, with his remarks delivered during an exclusive interview at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 drew to a close.
Hassabis identified two overriding threats: the exploitation of AI by malicious actors, and the prospect of humans gradually losing control over systems as their capabilities expand. He stressed that robust protective measures were not optional but essential.
When pressed on whether he would consider slowing his company's development pace to allow specialists more time to tackle these challenges, he indicated Google DeepMind could play a role — but cautioned that it remained just one actor in a far broader, competitive global landscape.
Hassabis also conceded that regulators are struggling to match the speed of AI progress — a concern echoed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who similarly called for swift regulatory action at the summit. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged international cooperation to ensure the technology yields widespread benefits.
However, the United States struck a discordant note. Delegation leader Michael Kratsios made clear that the Trump administration stands firmly opposed to any framework for global AI governance, signalling a deepening rift between Washington and multilateral efforts to rein in the technology.
