Azerbaijan Appoints Mariya Stadnik As Senior Coach For National Wrestling Team
The Federation has announced that Rovshan Umudov and Solmaz
Adilova are now part of the coaching staff.
Toghrul Asgarov will remain in his role as the acting head coach for both the senior national team and the U23 team, in addition to overseeing the U20 age group. Joining senior coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, coach Hasrat Mammadyarov will contribute to the coaching team for this squad.
