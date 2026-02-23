Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Appoints Mariya Stadnik As Senior Coach For National Wrestling Team


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The roster of Azerbaijan's national women's wrestling teams has seen a fresh face, with Mariya Stadnik stepping into the role of senior coach for the U17 and U15 age groups, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The Federation has announced that Rovshan Umudov and Solmaz Adilova are now part of the coaching staff.

Toghrul Asgarov will remain in his role as the acting head coach for both the senior national team and the U23 team, in addition to overseeing the U20 age group. Joining senior coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, coach Hasrat Mammadyarov will contribute to the coaching team for this squad.

