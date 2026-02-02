Mygov Platform Surpasses Two Million Users In Azerbaijan

Speaking during a press conference on the agency's annual activities, Osmanov noted that the platform, which provides citizens with access to a wide range of digital government services, continues to see strong growth in user engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.