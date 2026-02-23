India, Russia Partner On Rare Earth, Critical Mineral Technologies

TEXMiN Foundation, the Technology Translation Research Park under India's Department of Science & Technology (DST) at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia's GIREDMET, a rare metals research institute under Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, to collaborate on rare earth and critical mineral technologies, an official statement said.

"Critical minerals and rare earth technologies are central to India's energy transition, electronics manufacturing and strategic sectors," said Sukumar Mishra, Director of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman of the Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN Foundation. This partnership with GIREDMET brings together global expertise and translational research capabilities to strengthen India's self-reliance in rare metals and advanced materials.

Framework for Cooperation

The partnership aims to establish a framework for cooperation across the mining value chain, from exploration and mineral beneficiation to extraction, separation, refining and advanced materials development.

The agreement was signed during the Industry-Institute Interaction 2026 (III-2026) conclave and exhibition at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, Chief Executive Officer of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India.

GIREDMET, formally the State Research and Design Institute of Rare Metal Industry, is represented by its Deputy Director, Konstantin Ivanovskikh. He said the collaboration would combine GIREDMET's expertise in rare earth metallurgy and advanced process engineering with TEXMiN's translational research ecosystem.

"By combining GIREDMET's expertise in rare earth metallurgy, advanced process engineering and materials development with TEXMiN's translational research ecosystem, we aim to accelerate the development and pilot-scale validation of high-impact technologies across the rare metal value chain," Ivanovskikh said. "Our collaboration will support innovation in extraction, separation, refining and recycling processes as well as in production of functional materials for high-tech industries."

Key Research and Development Areas

Under the MoU, the institutions will undertake joint research and development on process technologies for rare earth and critical mineral processing, including pilot-scale validation and technology translation of GIREDMET processes at TEXMiN under the Technology Translation Research Park (TTRP) framework.

Developing Permanent Magnets and High-Purity Metals

A key focus area is the development of high-coercivity permanent magnet blocks based on neodymium-iron-boron (Nd-Fe-B), supported by a complete rare earth metallurgical cycle. The partnership will also target high-purity metals and alloys, refractory metal powders and materials for electronics and optics.

Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Project Director of TEXMiN, said the MoU creates a comprehensive research and technology translation framework. "Through pilot validation, advanced processing technologies and digital integration, we aim to accelerate the deployment of sustainable and industry-ready solutions aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said, referring to India's self-reliance initiative.

Recycling Technologies and Smart Processing

The collaboration will also explore hydrometallurgical recycling technologies for lithium-ion batteries to recover lithium, nickel and cobalt, and develop recovery solutions for critical minerals from legacy mine dumps, tailings and low-grade or complex ores. Digital twin-enabled smart processing plants integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor systems are also part of the planned work.

National Alignment and Future Engagements

Both sides said the initiative aligns with India's National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and Russia's Federal Project for the Development of Rare Metal Industry, with an emphasis on raising technologies to higher Technology Readiness Levels and enabling industry-facing demonstrations.

The MoU also provides for expert exchanges, joint doctoral supervision, specialised training programmes and advisory support to governments, public sector undertakings and industry stakeholders.

As a next step, representatives from TEXMiN and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad are expected to participate in the International Congress on Rare Metals, Materials and Related Technologies (RAREMET-2026) in Moscow from May 20-22, 2026, where global scientific and technological challenges in rare metals and critical materials will be discussed, the statement added. (ANI)

