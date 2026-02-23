UN Rights Council Opens 61St Session, Afghanistan On Agenda

The 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council began Monday in Geneva, attended by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly.

The council said discussions and decisions would address key global human rights issues, including country-specific situations.

Naseer Ahmad Andisha said Afghanistan will be discussed in a dedicated dialogue and side events scheduled for February 26–27.

Richard Bennett is expected to present his report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, focusing on the rights of women and girls.

Human rights monitors also cite restrictions on education, employment, media freedom, and minority protections, raising fears of deepening social and economic marginalization.

Since the Taliban's return to power, Afghanistan has faced widespread international criticism over restrictions imposed on women and girls, including limits on education and employment.

Annalena Baerbock addressed the session's opening, highlighting concerns over violations of Afghan women's rights.

The session is expected to intensify international scrutiny of Afghanistan's human rights record and shape future diplomatic and humanitarian engagement.