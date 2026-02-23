403
France Summons US Envoy Over Warning on “Radical Leftism”
(MENAFN) France has called in the US ambassador following remarks from the Trump administration about the alleged rise of “violent radical leftism” in the country. The statements came after members of a left-wing group were linked to the killing of French right-wing activist Quentin Deranque.
Deranque, a 23-year-old mathematics student and member of the nationalist group Audace Lyon, died on February 14 from head injuries sustained two days earlier during an altercation with left-wing activists. He had been providing informal security for protesters from the right-wing women’s organization Nemesis.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the incident as “a deliberate homicide” and “a lynching.” Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the case, including two aides of Raphael Arnault, a member of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party.
A post shared by the US Department of State Bureau of Counterterrorism on X – later amplified by the US embassy in France – stated that Deranque’s death “should concern us all.” The post added, “Violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety,” emphasizing that the US expects the perpetrators to be held accountable.
US State Department Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers also commented, saying the killing illustrated “why we treat political violence – terrorism – so harshly.”
On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that Paris would summon the US ambassador, Charles Kushner. “We reject any instrumentalization of this tragedy, which has plunged a French family into mourning, for political ends,” he said. “We have no lessons to learn, particularly on the issue of violence, from the international reactionary movement.”
