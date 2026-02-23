Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Hyperliquid Are In Arthur Hayes Portfolio Alongside Gold, Oil, Defense 'Stonks'



BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said his crypto portfolio currently consists of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, and Hyperliquid.

His crypto trading strategy for this year includes rotating out of Ethereum and into decentralized finance plays. Hayes added that he also has exposure to gold, silver, copper, uranium miners, oil majors, defense contractors and Latin American energy companies.

All four cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Monday morning amid broader market weakness after President Donald Trump announced plans to implement a 15% tariff on all imports coming into the U.S. The overall cryptocurrency market fell by more than 3% to $2.3 trillion over the last 24 hours, with liquidations exceeding $450 million.

Bitcoin's Price Struggles Below $66,000

Bitcoin's price was attempting to climb back over $66,000 on Monday, after dipping as low as $64,200 on Sunday. It was trading at around $65,800, still down 3.1% in the last 24 hours. BTC has fallen nearly 26% so far this year and nearly is down nearly 50% from its record high of over $126,000 seen in October. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the apex cryptocurrency remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

Ethereum's price took a bigger hit of 4.6% in the last 24 hours, tumbling down to $1,884. ETH has dropped over 35% this year and was trading On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin remained in 'extremely bearish' territory over the past day.

Last year, Hayes announced that he would be rotating out of Ethereum and doubling down on decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens in 2026. According to Arkham Intelligence data, Hayes has added to positions in Ethena (ENA), Pendle (PENDLE), Ether (ETHFI), and Lido DAO (LDO), among others.

'Bearish' Sentiment Across Crypto Market

ZEC's price outperformed both Bitcoin and Ethereum, down only 1.97% in the last 24 hours. Hyperliquid's price, on the other hand, took a the biggest hit out of the four cryptocurrencies in Hayes' portfolio, down 6% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around both tokens remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

In addition to BTC, ETH, ZEC, and HYPE, Hayes added that he has exposure to gold, silver, copper, uranium miners, oil majors, defense contractors, and Latin American energy companies.

