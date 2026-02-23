Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa Receives One Million FMD Vaccine Doses to Curb Outbreaks

2026-02-23 06:27:17
(MENAFN) South Africa has received one million doses of high-potency foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines as part of efforts to manage recurring outbreaks, according to reports citing the Department of Agriculture.

The vaccines, supplied by Argentine pharmaceutical firm Biogenesis Bago, represent the first installment of a phased national rollout, with an additional five million doses expected in March.

“This small vial will be the beginning of us getting the red meat into markets around the world,” Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen said while formally receiving the shipment. He added that the vaccination campaign would allow authorities to move from reactive outbreak responses to proactive disease management and expressed confidence that it would help contain the current outbreak.

South Africa has experienced repeated FMD outbreaks in recent years, prompting export restrictions and putting pressure on livestock farmers. A recent report from the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy indicated 24,400 FMD cases in domestic livestock in 2025, far surpassing the previous 20-year record of 7,700 cases in 2022. These outbreaks have significantly impacted beef exports, which fell to 24,773 tons in the first 11 months of 2025, down from 38,677 tons during the same period in 2024.

