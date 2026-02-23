Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Says Developing Nuclear Triad Remains Russia’s Top Priority


(MENAFN) Russia continues to treat the development of its nuclear triad as an “absolute priority,” President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday during a video address for Defender of the Fatherland Day, according to reports.

Putin described the nuclear triad as a safeguard for the country’s security, ensuring effective strategic deterrence and maintaining global power balance.

He underscored that Russia will strengthen the capabilities of its armed forces, enhancing their combat readiness, mobility, and capacity to operate in the most challenging conditions.

The president also pledged to accelerate research and development of advanced weaponry and military equipment to guarantee that these tools remain in “reliable hands,” reports said.

