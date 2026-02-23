403
Trump Mulls Initial Strike on Iran as Diplomatic Window Narrows
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring the option of a limited military strike against Iran and may escalate to a more comprehensive campaign aimed at dislodging the country’s leadership if diplomatic efforts prove unsuccessful, according to reports citing US officials familiar with internal discussions.
Sources indicate that Trump has told his advisers he could authorize wider military action in the coming months should negotiations and any small-scale strikes fail to persuade Tehran to halt its nuclear ambitions.
US and Iranian negotiators are slated to convene on Thursday in Geneva for what officials describe as last-ditch discussions intended to prevent military conflict. These talks, facilitated by Oman, follow previous sessions held on February 6 in Muscat and February 17 in Geneva, with a third round scheduled for February 26 in the Swiss city.
The reports suggest that Trump has shown interest in ordering a targeted strike in the near term to send a clear signal to Iranian authorities that they must abandon the ability to develop nuclear weapons. Potential targets reportedly under review include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters, nuclear sites, and portions of Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure.
Officials cited in the reports said Trump has indicated that if these measures do not succeed, he may consider a larger military operation later this year aimed at removing Iran’s leadership.
The coverage noted that some administration figures question whether such goals could be achieved solely through airstrikes. Earlier options involving special operations forces conducting raids on fortified nuclear and missile facilities have reportedly been set aside due to operational risks.
As stated by reports, the White House declined to provide direct comments on the president’s decision-making. “The media may continue to speculate on the President’s thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do,” spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.
