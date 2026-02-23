403
Netherlands Swears in Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
(MENAFN) The Netherlands swore in a new minority government Monday under Rob Jetten, who at 38 assumed office as the country's youngest prime minister in history following a formal ceremony at Huis ten Bosch Palace conducted in the presence of King Willem-Alexander.
All ministerial and state secretarial appointments have been confirmed, with officials now fully assuming their roles, a Dutch public broadcaster reported.
The incoming Cabinet comprises 18 ministers and 10 state secretaries. Ministers who held posts in the preceding administration were exempt from re-administering the oath; state secretaries were not afforded the same exception.
Portfolio allocations across the coalition break down as follows: D66 secured 10 ministerial posts, VVD nine, and CDA eight. A single non-partisan state secretary has been designated specifically to handle the long-running childcare benefits scandal — one of the country's most politically sensitive ongoing crises.
Following the swearing-in, ministers gathered on the palace steps for the customary official photograph, a ceremonial tradition from which state secretaries are traditionally excluded. Earlier Monday morning, Jetten and the king jointly signed royal decrees formalizing the transition of executive authority.
The newly installed Cabinet marks the third change in Dutch government in just over four years — underscoring the country's persistent coalition instability.
Outside the palace gates, roughly 20 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators staged a brief protest, temporarily obstructing an access road. The activists directed criticism at the new administration over what they described as inadequate commitments on climate policy and an unchanged approach to immigration.
Departing Prime Minister Dick Schoof, whose coalition unraveled last summer after key partners withdrew amid irreconcilable policy differences, extended well-wishes to his successors in a farewell statement: "Their success is our success, as a country."
