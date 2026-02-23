Young Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand's Gumla, Insta Video Cites Family Opposition

MENAFN - IANS) Gumla (Jharkhand), Feb 23 (IANS) The bodies of a young man and a teenage girl were found hanging from a tree in Suruhu village under the Kamdara police station area of Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday, officials said.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Gumla Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Prima facie, the case is suspected to be a suicide linked to a love affair. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Cheek Baraik, 20, a resident of Akara Gabri Toli in Suruhu village, and Soni Kumari, 16, a resident of Podhotoli.

According to villagers, the bodies were spotted hanging from a tree near a pond. Police were informed about the incident. A large number of local residents also gathered at the spot.

Family members said Soni Kumari had left home on the morning of February 21, stating that she was going to appear for a practical examination related to her matriculation. Baraik had also left around the same time. When the two did not return by late evening, their families began searching for them but failed to locate them for two days.

The bodies were recovered from the tree near the village on Monday.

It has also come to be known that Baraik had reportedly uploaded a video on Instagram before taking the extreme step. In the video, he claimed that the two were in a relationship but their families were not accepting it, which led him to take the decision.

Police are verifying the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding it.

Kamdara Police Station in charge Mukesh Kumar Suman said that a bag and a water bottle were recovered from the spot. Police have conducted a 'panchnama' and initiated legal proceedings. The matter is being investigated from all angles.

The incident has triggered shock and panic in the area. The village remains in mourning. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.