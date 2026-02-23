Karnataka: Six Giant Pythons Found In Village Backyard, Safely Rescued

Residents of a quiet village in Karwar taluk were left stunned after six giant pythons were discovered in the backyard of a house. The unusual sight triggered panic among family members and neighbours, as the large reptiles were found hiding beneath stored household items within the compound. The swift response of forest officials, however, ensured that the situation was brought under control without any harm to people or wildlife.

Pythons Spotted Under Stored Items

The incident occurred at the residence of Vijaya Talekar in Kathinakona village, located in Karwar taluk of Uttara Kannada district. The family had stored several household items in their yard. When they went to inspect the area, they were shocked to find six massive pythons concealed underneath the materials.

Alarmed by the discovery, the family immediately informed the authorities.

Rescue of Six Pythons

Snake rescuer and Forest Department guard Gopal Naik, along with Rajesh Naik, rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The pythons, each measuring between eight and twelve feet in length, were carefully captured using safe handling techniques.

Officials ensured that neither the residents nor the snakes were harmed during the operation. The rescued reptiles were later released safely into a nearby forest area.

Mating Season Behind Gathering

Explaining the unusual sighting, snake rescuer Gopal Naik stated that the early summer period marks the mating season for snakes.

“It is natural for male snakes to gather in one place while searching for a female. That is why several pythons were found together,” he said.

Following the successful rescue, villagers expressed relief and appreciation for the prompt action taken by the Forest Department.