BJP Slams Congress' 'Shirtless' Protest As 'Cunning Display Of Lowliness'

Amid the political discourse over the Youth Congress's 'shirless' protest at Bharat Mandapam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has strongly criticised the Congress party for its conduct at the recent AI Summit, describing it as a "cunning display of lowliness" that has outraged the nation. This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Adressing a press conference, Trivedi said, "While the AI Summit was a highly successful display of India's intelligence, technological prowess, and the superiority of our youth, it also witnessed a highly cunning display of the Congress party's lowliness and nakedness. The entire country is not only upset about this issue, but also outraged."

Widespread Condemnation

Trivedi claimed that even Congress coalition partners and internal party members are objecting to the behaviour, stating that they are calling for dignity in international events. "Now, even the Congress party's coalition partners have objected to this issue. Furthermore, voices have begun to emerge from within the Congress party, stating that dignified conduct is expected at international events of this kind. Such behaviour is utterly condemnable," he further said.

Trivedi highlighted that the outcry over the incident has spread beyond the public, with voices within the opposition coalition also expressing disapproval of the actions taken during the high-profile gathering. "The Congress party must understand that the ideas they are pursuing are being rejected not only by the public but also by their coalition partners. Now, even senior and longtime leaders within their own party are rejecting them, and the public is completely condemning them."

Earlier, Former Union Minister and Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva emphasised that a sense of discipline and responsibility has to be maintained during international events. Speaking to the media, Alva said, "At international events, there has to be dignity, there has to be discipline and a sense of responsibility."

Police Action and Arrests

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have arrested Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior in connection with the Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam. This marks the fifth arrest in the ongoing investigation into the demonstration held during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to Yadav's arrest, four other leaders, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav, were apprehended and remanded to five days of police custody by the Patiala House Court.

According to Delhi Police, the officials have recovered T-shirts and posters that were used in the Indian Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam from Indian Youth Congress leader Krishna Hari's car. Police have also detained another Youth Congress protester and are conducting raids to search for the remaining protesters.

Congress Defends Action; BJP Launches Counter-Protests

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest across multiple states against the Congress over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday. In Surat and Jammu, BJP cadres staged demonstrations against the Congress, while in Delhi, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha held protests condemning the incident. (ANI)

