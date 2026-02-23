403
Cambodia Reports Sharp Decline in Malaria Cases
(MENAFN) Cambodia has reported a dramatic reduction in malaria cases in 2025, with numbers dropping by 84 percent, highlighting substantial progress in combating the disease, according to health officials.
Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, stated that local malaria infections fell from 322 cases in 2024 to just 52 in 2025.
"It's wonderful to hear about the remarkable progress Cambodia has made in reducing malaria cases in 2025. It is truly impressive," he said, noting that the country has recorded no fatalities since 2018 and has not reported any local Plasmodium Falciparum cases since January 2024.
Rekol attributed the achievement to stronger surveillance systems, greater public awareness, and improved access to essential tools such as malaria testing kits, insecticide-treated nets, and anti-malarial medications. He emphasized that the combined efforts of healthcare workers and government initiatives, alongside effective treatments like Artesunate-Mefloquine (ASMQ), have played a key role in this success.
"This progress has put Cambodia in the category of successful countries in eliminating malaria," Rekol added, stating that with sustained efforts, the nation aims to receive a malaria elimination certificate by 2029.
Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, is usually prevalent in forested and mountainous regions, particularly during the rainy season.
