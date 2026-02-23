Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Troops Withdraw from Qasrak Base in Syria, Head Toward Iraq

2026-02-23 04:39:15
(MENAFN) U.S. forces have started pulling out of the Qasrak military base in Syria’s Hasakah governorate and are moving toward Iraq, according to reports from Syrian state media, which did not provide further specifics.

This development represents another phase in the gradual reduction of U.S.-led coalition troops in the region. Earlier this month, Syria’s interim authorities reported that their military had taken control of the Shaddadi base in Hasakah and the Tanf base near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border, following coordination with American forces.

Meanwhile, U.S. outlets indicate that Washington plans to withdraw all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria. The remaining personnel are expected to leave over the next two months, effectively ending a decade-long U.S. military presence in the country.

U.S. forces were initially deployed to Syria in 2014 as part of operations against the Islamic State.

