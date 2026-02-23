Turkmenistan, ESCAP Discuss Regional Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) discussed the growing partnership, Deputy Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shombi Sharp wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

The talks were held between Shombi Sharp and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and focused on regional cooperation on transport, energy, and digital connectivity.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Trend, Sharp highlighted how Turkmenistan's proactive strategy in digitalizing and harmonizing legal frameworks has effectively lowered trade and transport expenses, while also enhancing interregional connectivity.

"Our research shows that full implementation of paperless trade could help Turkmenistan and other Central Asian economies reduce trade costs by 15%. This efficiency ensures that trade benefits reach every community," Sharp emphasized.

In January 2026, a delegation led by Sharp made a visit to Turkmenistan for the SPECA Economic Forum, which took place on January 21-22 in Ashgabat. This event served as a pivotal element of SPECA Week, orchestrated under the auspices of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).