403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kim Jong Un Reelected as General Secretary of N. Korea's WPK
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been reelected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the country's once-in-five-years party congress, state media announced Monday.
The decision was made during the ninth WPK Congress, which opened Thursday in Pyongyang and is being attended by 5,000 party delegates — the highest decision-making body in the country. North Korean media reported the reelection, citing a resolution adopted by the congress on Sunday.
"The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea decides to elect Kim Jong Un as general secretary of the WPK in accordance with the unshakable will and unanimous desire of all the delegates, millions of party members, all the people and service personnel of the People's Army for the development of the WPK and the prosperity of the state," media reported.
Party secretary Ri Il-hwan, addressing the congress, offered a sweeping endorsement of the leader's continued rule. "Only Kim Jong Un can guide the trend of gigantic transformation of our cause put on an orbit of leap forward to a steady upturn without halt," Ri said, asserting that North Korea had successfully weathered international sanctions and emerged as a "formidable" force acknowledged even by its adversaries.
Sunday's session also confirmed the composition of the WPK Central Committee, with Kim Jong Un, Pak Thae Song, Jo Yong Won, and Ri Il Hwan among those elected as full members.
In a notable signal of generational change at the top, Choe Ryong-hae — the 76-year-old chairman of the North Korean parliament and a former military chief — was excluded from the central committee roster, along with several other veteran officials.
The congress also ratified revisions to the party's governing rules on Sunday, though no specific details were disclosed. When the gathering concludes, delegates are expected to adopt a sweeping policy agenda charting North Korea's course over the next five years, spanning economic development, defense posture, and diplomatic strategy.
The decision was made during the ninth WPK Congress, which opened Thursday in Pyongyang and is being attended by 5,000 party delegates — the highest decision-making body in the country. North Korean media reported the reelection, citing a resolution adopted by the congress on Sunday.
"The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea decides to elect Kim Jong Un as general secretary of the WPK in accordance with the unshakable will and unanimous desire of all the delegates, millions of party members, all the people and service personnel of the People's Army for the development of the WPK and the prosperity of the state," media reported.
Party secretary Ri Il-hwan, addressing the congress, offered a sweeping endorsement of the leader's continued rule. "Only Kim Jong Un can guide the trend of gigantic transformation of our cause put on an orbit of leap forward to a steady upturn without halt," Ri said, asserting that North Korea had successfully weathered international sanctions and emerged as a "formidable" force acknowledged even by its adversaries.
Sunday's session also confirmed the composition of the WPK Central Committee, with Kim Jong Un, Pak Thae Song, Jo Yong Won, and Ri Il Hwan among those elected as full members.
In a notable signal of generational change at the top, Choe Ryong-hae — the 76-year-old chairman of the North Korean parliament and a former military chief — was excluded from the central committee roster, along with several other veteran officials.
The congress also ratified revisions to the party's governing rules on Sunday, though no specific details were disclosed. When the gathering concludes, delegates are expected to adopt a sweeping policy agenda charting North Korea's course over the next five years, spanning economic development, defense posture, and diplomatic strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment