6.2-Magnitude Quake Shakes South of Fiji Islands
(MENAFN) A 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the region south of the Fiji islands on Sunday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences, a leading institution that closely monitors seismic activity across the globe.
The quake originated at a considerable depth of 632 kilometers — approximately 393 miles — beneath the earth's surface, classifying it as a deep-focus seismic event, which typically reduces surface-level destructive impact. Its epicenter was initially pinpointed at coordinates 21.71 degrees south latitude and 179.71 degrees east longitude.
Despite the quake's notable magnitude, authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or significant damage to infrastructure in the surrounding region.
