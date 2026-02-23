403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Taps Presidential Envoy to Enforce SDF Deal
(MENAFN) Syria's presidential office has tapped a senior military officer to spearhead implementation of its landmark accord with the YPG/SDF, state media reported Saturday, signaling Damascus's resolve to consolidate authority over the country's fractured northeast.
Syrian media citing the presidency's media directorate, identified the appointee as Brigadier General Ziad Al-Ayesh, who has been tasked with overseeing the agreement's rollout and shepherding the integration of northeastern territories back under central government control.
According to the presidency, the appointment serves to strengthen state institutional reach, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, and restore public services across regions covered by the deal.
Al-Ayesh, a native of Arjah Al-Jawalah in the rural outskirts of Hasakah province, brings an academic background spanning Islamic jurisprudence — earned at Al-Ouzai University in Lebanon — and a master's degree in business administration from Idlib University in northwestern Syria, according to Syrian media.
Before the collapse of Bashar Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024, he served as head of civil affairs at the Interior Ministry under the Salvation Government in Idlib.
The appointment stems from a Jan. 30 announcement in which Damascus declared it had secured a "comprehensive agreement" with the SDF to end the country's internal divisions and open a new chapter of national integration. That accord, covering the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and addressing the merger of military forces, was framed as an extension of an earlier deal concluded Jan. 18.
The agreement came on the heels of a Syrian Army offensive that recaptured vast swaths of eastern and northeastern Syria following what Damascus described as repeated SDF violations of a March 2025 ceasefire arrangement.
Syrian media citing the presidency's media directorate, identified the appointee as Brigadier General Ziad Al-Ayesh, who has been tasked with overseeing the agreement's rollout and shepherding the integration of northeastern territories back under central government control.
According to the presidency, the appointment serves to strengthen state institutional reach, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, and restore public services across regions covered by the deal.
Al-Ayesh, a native of Arjah Al-Jawalah in the rural outskirts of Hasakah province, brings an academic background spanning Islamic jurisprudence — earned at Al-Ouzai University in Lebanon — and a master's degree in business administration from Idlib University in northwestern Syria, according to Syrian media.
Before the collapse of Bashar Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024, he served as head of civil affairs at the Interior Ministry under the Salvation Government in Idlib.
The appointment stems from a Jan. 30 announcement in which Damascus declared it had secured a "comprehensive agreement" with the SDF to end the country's internal divisions and open a new chapter of national integration. That accord, covering the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and addressing the merger of military forces, was framed as an extension of an earlier deal concluded Jan. 18.
The agreement came on the heels of a Syrian Army offensive that recaptured vast swaths of eastern and northeastern Syria following what Damascus described as repeated SDF violations of a March 2025 ceasefire arrangement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment