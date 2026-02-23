403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Launches Probe into Incidents During January Protests
(MENAFN) Masoud Pezeshkian directs authorities to launch what he describes as a “comprehensive and impartial investigation” into the events surrounding anti-government demonstrations that take place in January.
During a Sunday session of the Coordination Council of Presidential Deputies, Pezeshkian underscores the necessity of openness and factual reporting, according to a news outlet. He confirms that orders are issued to conduct “a comprehensive and neutral” review covering all dimensions of the unrest.
The president urges anyone possessing documents or relevant evidence to submit their information to assist in clarifying what occurred. “If any wrongdoing is proven, it would be addressed in accordance with the law,” he said.
He also highlights the importance of academic dialogue, encouraging discussions within universities and consultations with specialists to shed light on the developments and help shape public understanding.
Earlier this month, the presidential office releases a detailed report naming 2,986 individuals who lose their lives during the wave of protests that begin in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 fatalities recorded amid the turmoil. The document, issued by the Office of the Presidency, states that the dead include both civilians and members of the security forces.
The demonstrations erupt over worsening economic conditions and declining living standards, continuing for roughly two weeks.
While Iranian officials acknowledge widespread dissatisfaction, they accuse the United States and Israel of attempting to take advantage of the unrest through sanctions and political pressure, alleging efforts to fuel instability as a pretext for foreign involvement and regime change.
During a Sunday session of the Coordination Council of Presidential Deputies, Pezeshkian underscores the necessity of openness and factual reporting, according to a news outlet. He confirms that orders are issued to conduct “a comprehensive and neutral” review covering all dimensions of the unrest.
The president urges anyone possessing documents or relevant evidence to submit their information to assist in clarifying what occurred. “If any wrongdoing is proven, it would be addressed in accordance with the law,” he said.
He also highlights the importance of academic dialogue, encouraging discussions within universities and consultations with specialists to shed light on the developments and help shape public understanding.
Earlier this month, the presidential office releases a detailed report naming 2,986 individuals who lose their lives during the wave of protests that begin in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 fatalities recorded amid the turmoil. The document, issued by the Office of the Presidency, states that the dead include both civilians and members of the security forces.
The demonstrations erupt over worsening economic conditions and declining living standards, continuing for roughly two weeks.
While Iranian officials acknowledge widespread dissatisfaction, they accuse the United States and Israel of attempting to take advantage of the unrest through sanctions and political pressure, alleging efforts to fuel instability as a pretext for foreign involvement and regime change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment