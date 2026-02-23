403
Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader ‘El Mencho’, Six Others in Jalisco Raid
(MENAFN) A major security operation in western Mexico results in the deaths of seven individuals linked to the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), among them its longtime leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho.” The confrontation takes place Sunday in the state of Jalisco during a mission led by Mexican Army Special Forces.
According to official accounts, the Defense Ministry explains that the operation is carefully organized in coordination with the National Intelligence Center and the Attorney General’s Office. Authorities focus their efforts on Tapalpa, an area identified as a key CJNG base. The mission involves several Air Force aircraft along with National Guard personnel, all deployed with the objective of detaining Oseguera.
Detailing the clash, the ministry says, "During this operation, Mexican military personnel were attacked, and in defense of their physical integrity, they repelled the aggression. This resulted in four members of the 'CJNG' criminal group dying at the scene and three others being severely wounded, who lost their lives during their airlift to Mexico City," the ministry said. "Among the latter is Ruben "N" (alias Mencho); however, the corresponding authorities will be in charge of the forensic activities to confirm his identification."
Officials also report that two additional suspected cartel members are taken into custody. Security forces confiscate armored vehicles and a range of weapons, including rocket launchers capable of bringing down aircraft.
During the exchange, three members of the Special Forces sustain injuries and are transferred to hospitals in Mexico City for treatment.
The Defense Ministry notes that the operation is conducted with the "information was provided by U.S. authorities within the framework of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the United States."
For years, both the governments of United States and Mexico offer substantial financial rewards for information leading to Oseguera’s capture — $15 million from the US side and 300 million Mexican pesos from Mexican authorities.
Oseguera stands at the helm of the CJNG since its emergence as an armed splinter group of the now-defunct Milenio Cartel. Over time, the organization evolves into one of the country’s most dominant and violent criminal networks. Once a police officer, he gains prominence in the early 1990s and becomes infamous for the cartel’s ruthless tactics and its widening footprint in the international narcotics trade.
