On Saint Lucia's 47Th Independence Day: OECS Director General Reiterates Regional Integration Amid Global Tensions ​

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In recognition of Saint Lucia's 47th Anniversary of Independence under the theme“Douvan Ansanm (Forward Together): Nourishing Our People, Strengthening Our Nation”, the director general of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr Didacus Jules, delivered commemorative remarks to the people of Saint Lucia and the region. He focused on achieving a“nourished” country through vision.

“It reminds us that independence is not merely a date on the calendar. It is a daily discipline. We nourish our people by feeding them not only with good healthy, homegrown food, but also with opportunity; not only with programs, but with purpose; not only with hope, but with action,” said Dr Jules.

His remarks highlighted the need for protecting the vulnerable, investing in the people's strengths, and supporting the foundational organisations of family and community. Dr Jules referenced the inescapable realities of geopolitical tensions and their effect on trade, development, and climate financing.

To the Saint Lucian people, he said:“Independence is not only about freedom from colonial rule. It is about the capacity to navigate a complex world with strategic balance. It is about the resilience to withstand pressure. It is about the coherence to act as one nation – and, through CARICOM and the OECS, as one region.

“If 'Douvan Ansanm' means anything in 2026, it must mean national consensus on the fundamentals: Consensus that our sovereignty is non-negotiable. Consensus that our democracy must be safeguarded. Consensus that our development must be inclusive. Consensus that in times of external pressure, we close ranks – not fracture.”

Dr Jules also delivered a reminder that, despite the inequalities that small island states face, unity has always been the founding pillar of survival in the region:

“Through the OECS, Saint Lucia is not alone. Our integration movement was born out of necessity, and it can only be sustained by solidarity. The Revised Treaty of Basseterre was crafted precisely because we understood that individually we are small, but together we are formidable.

“As director general of the OECS, I say this with conviction: the future of our region depends on the strength of each member state. A strong Saint Lucia strengthens the OECS. A resilient Saint Lucia strengthens CARICOM. A united Saint Lucia strengthens the Caribbean.”

