India Is Now World's Largest Rice Producer: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's emergence as the world's largest rice producer and showcased innovative farming practices from Kerala and Odisha during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

Stating that the results of farmers' hard work are reflected in national statistics, Modi said India is now producing over 150 million tonnes of rice. He described the achievement as significant, noting that the country is not only meeting its domestic needs but also contributing to the global food basket.

“Producing more than 150 million tonnes of rice is no small achievement,” he said, adding that India's agricultural growth demonstrates the resilience and dedication of its farmers.

The prime minister said farmers are not merely food providers but“true devotees of the earth,” and urged people to learn from them how to transform soil into prosperity. He observed that many cultivators are successfully blending tradition with modern technology, focusing not only on higher output but also on quality, value addition and access to new markets.

Modi cited the example of a Kerala village in Thrissur district where 570 varieties of rice are being cultivated in a single field. The varieties include local strains, herbal rice and even those sourced from other states. He described the initiative as more than agriculture, calling it a campaign to preserve the country's seed heritage.

He also referred to the efforts of a young farmer from Odisha, Hirod Patel, who adopted an integrated farming model. Patel constructed a mesh structure over his farm pond to grow creeper vegetables, planted fruit trees such as bananas, guavas and coconuts around it and introduced fish farming in the same pond. According to Modi, the model has resulted in better land utilisation, water conservation and additional income, drawing farmers from other regions to study the approach.

The prime minister further noted that agricultural products from India are increasingly reaching foreign markets by air. He mentioned exports such as Nanjangud bananas from Karnataka, Mysuru betel leaves and Indi lemons to the Maldives. These products, known for their quality and taste, have also received Geographical Indication tags.

Modi said today's farmer is focused on improving both quality and quantity while expanding into global markets, reflecting a broader transformation underway in Indian agriculture.

The prime minister strongly pitched for use of 'swadeshi' products during festivals and asked people to always remember to be 'vocal for local'.

Modi said the Islamic holy month Ramzan is currently going on and wished everyone the best for the occasion.

Holi is also coming in a few days and this means that a time filled with colours, gulal, and laughter is about to knock at our doors, he added.

“May you all celebrate all festivals happily with your family and loved ones. And yes, always remember some mantras, like being vocal for local,” Modi said.

The prime minister said many foreign-made products have entered the Holi celebrations, or even other festivals.

“Keep them away from festivals, keep them away from Holi as well, and adopt 'swadeshi'. When you buy swadeshi, you also help in the campaign to make the country self-reliant,” he said.